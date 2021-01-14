ESPN: Haliburton in Rookie of the Year Conversation

"I'm tempted to write thousands of words about all the things the Iowa State guard does well on the court," writes ESPN NBA Draft Analyst Mike Schmitz.

"But it's the flashes of his Damian Lillard-esque shooting range that could make Haliburton a nightmare cover," Schmitz continued.

"Mitigating some of the pre-draft concerns about his slight frame, lack of shift with the ball and overall ability to go get a bucket in pick-and-roll."

No. 0 is averaging 12.6 points and 5.7 assists on 54.1 percent shooting from the floor, including 52.1 percent from deep.

Through the first 10 games of his career, Haliburton has made the fifth-most threes (25) in league history.

"If Haliburton ends up playing close to 30 minutes a night from here on out," Schmitz explained. "He's right up there with Wiseman, Ball and Edwards in the Rookie of the Year mix."