"Elite Eight” Semi-Finalists Selected for Capitalize Pitch Day

Another round of Capitalize 2019 is complete, narrowing the competition from 16 to eight!

The selected “Sweet 16” companies participated in a marketing and business development proposal workshop on February 26 and presentation coaching sessions on March 5 to help the companies solidify their pitches. On March 6, the 16 companies presented a brief “elevator pitch” and participated in an interview to determine who would advance to the next round.

Meet this year’s “Elite Eight” selected for Capitalize Pitch Day (in their own words):

AerialZeus, LLC

AerialZeus, LLC is an engineering consulting organization that pioneers the use of remote sensing technologies. Their team of scientists and engineers actively collaborates with NASA, IBM-Watson, AT&T, Planet, and others to bring innovative products and services to market. Their mission is to effectively deploy drone technology, satellite imagery, IoT and AI for infrastructure inspections for the power, transportation and telecommunications industries.

Aluminum Oxide

Aluminum Oxide, also known as Alumina, is the first company to utilize the properties of Gallium and the elemental power of Aluminum to provide the world with high purity Aluminum Oxide (HPA) that is produced in an environmentally friendly and cost-effective way. Their team of material scientists and engineers have designed a process for producing aluminum oxide that can operate at the three lows: low temperature, low pressure and low cost. The current market for HPA is approximately 25,000 tons per year and forecast to grow to 90,000 tons per year in 2024 with the new demand from the Lithium-Ion battery separator manufacturers.

AppA11y

AppA11y is an independent game studio based in Northern California. With the motto “Everyone Plays,” AppA11y’s goal is to level the playing field connecting visually impaired and non-visually impaired communities through fun and exciting social mobile games.

GXXD Pay, Inc.

GXXD is a blockchain-powered everyday mobile payments solution. Frictionless payments, 0% transaction fees and automated loyalty/rewards. Users simply load money onto the mobile app via credit/debit card or bank account and pay seamlessly for goods and services at local merchants. User automatically begin accruing rewards and will receive promotions and exclusive offers from merchants where they use GXXD.

Japa, Inc.

Japa is a leading smart parking company delivering data and advanced analytics to solve parking issues. Japa’s pioneering technology makes the parking experience easier for customers, while making corporate campuses and cities more efficient. Japa helps cities and universities to further enhance their Smart Campus or Smart City initiatives. Their vision is simple – to solve parking and make smart cities a reality. Japa wants everyone to park smart and stress less.

Reviver

Reviver’s mission is to generate new and far-reaching efficiencies, revolutionary marketing, and unprecedented connectivity through disruptive technology. With its Rplate, the world’s first digital license plate, the company has completely reinvented the 125-year-old stamped metal license plate into a sleek, digital, high-definition display, offering a connected car platform to simplify daily life with vast potential for future innovation. Available for sale in California and Arizona, with legislation approved in Michigan, Reviver’s software and Rplate digital license plate provides a connected vehicle platform that delivers IoT integration for vehicles, smart cities, technology platforms and ecosystem stakeholders.

The Better Meat Co.

The Better Meat Co. is a business-to-business company that helps institutional food sellers achieve their goals of culinary excellence by providing innovative plant-based proteins for foodservice providers and meat processors to make their meat, in a word, better. The Better Meat Co’s feel-good plant-based proteins blend seamlessly into ground meat products, enabling major food users to enhance the taste of their products while improving both health and sustainability, all in a cost-competitive way.

The Makers Place™

The Makers Place™ is Sacramento’s first multipurpose coworking space for parents to work, create, connect and collaborate while their young children are cared for onsite. The company offers many flexible membership options as well as bookable meeting and event space, free family education and leadership workshops, community gatherings and social events, as well as a Mini Makers™ Preschool program and bottomless Pachamama coffee and snacks to fuel your day! The Makers Place™ is here for you when working from home isn’t working for you anymore.

On March 18, the eight semi-finalists will come together at Golden 1 Center to pitch their products and companies to a panel of judges consisting of investors, executives and local innovators – leaving four companies to compete in the Capitalize finals.

For more information and to keep up-to-date with the competition, visit Kings.com/Capitalize.