Durant Shares Praise for Cauley-Stein

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has begun to dabble in the sports media business, hosting his own podcast called “Pull Up,” where he hits on a variety of topics and interviews fellow NBA players. In July, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant joined the show to talk NBA Mount Rushmore, Playing College basketball, toughest NBA opponents to guard and more.

One of the topics they discussed, naturally, was Kings big man Willie Cauley-Stein.

“You know who I like a lot,” Durant explained. “Willie Cauley-Stein. I feel like he is the next one of those guys.”



Lost in the Kevin Durant vs CJ McCollum “feud” is the love for @THEwillieCS15 on the podcast. After discussing Clint Capella, KD says, “You know who I like a lot? WilIie Cauley-Stein. I feel like he’s the next one of those guys.” Called him springy, fast and athletic. — Alex Kramers (@alexkramers) July 26, 2018

McCollum agreed instantly, saying the fourth-year center is “springy, springy” with “crazy springs.”

“He gets off the ground as quick as anyone I’ve ever seen,” the host continued.



Kevin Durant and C.J. McCollum had some nice things to say about Willie Cauley-Stein from McCollum's podcast (h/t r/Kings) https://t.co/WLOfcHGg6d pic.twitter.com/hpgI4j7QJF — Tony Xypteras (@TonyXypteras) July 26, 2018

Trill has been on his grind all summer, most recently working on his game in Sacramento and Las Vegas. The Kings make their return to the court officially on October 1 vs. the Phoenix Suns and match up with McCollum’s Blazers and Durant’s Warriors once each during the preseason.