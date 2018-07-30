Durant Shares Praise for Cauley-Stein

The Warriors star wasn’t shy in his support of No. 0 during a recent appearance on CJ McCollum’s podcast.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Jul 30, 2018

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has begun to dabble in the sports media business, hosting his own podcast called “Pull Up,” where he hits on a variety of topics and interviews fellow NBA players. In July, Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant joined the show to talk NBA Mount Rushmore, Playing College basketball, toughest NBA opponents to guard and more.

One of the topics they discussed, naturally, was Kings big man Willie Cauley-Stein.

“You know who I like a lot,” Durant explained. “Willie Cauley-Stein. I feel like he is the next one of those guys.”


McCollum agreed instantly, saying the fourth-year center is “springy, springy” with “crazy springs.”

“He gets off the ground as quick as anyone I’ve ever seen,” the host continued.


Trill has been on his grind all summer, most recently working on his game in Sacramento and Las Vegas. The Kings make their return to the court officially on October 1 vs. the Phoenix Suns and match up with McCollum’s Blazers and Durant’s Warriors once each during the preseason.


: @yazoomotif

A post shared by UPREME RILL (@pr00fessortrill) on

Tags
Cauley-Stein, Willie, Kings, Featured

Related Content

Willie Cauley-Stein to Visit Philippines for Jr. NBA

Willie Cauley-Stein to Visit Philippines for Jr. NBA

Flashback: Kings Players High School Highlights

Flashback: Kings Players High School Highlights

Bogi x Willie Alley-Oop Supercut

Bogi x Willie Alley-Oop Supercut

Related Content

Cauley-Stein, Willie

Kings

Featured