Durant Raves About Dave Joerger, New-Look Kings

At 14-12, the Kings are catching the eyes of pundits and peers alike.

Kevin Durant, never shy in his praise for the Kings, once again shared his positive outlook on the squad.

"I feel like the West - the teams that are supposed to make the next jump in their progression, like [Sacramento]. They're making that next jump...I like [Sacramento]," KD explained.

The former MVP also went on to show appreciation for head coach Dave Joerger.



Kevin Durant on the Bill Simmons podcast: “(The Kings) are making their next jump ... Joerger is putting the ball in his players’ hands and putting them in a great position to be successful. That’s the sign of a good coach. You call tell his players like that.” — Alex Kramers (@alexkramers) December 12, 2018

Not to be outdone, Simmons showed love to point guard De'Aaron Fox, calling him a "special" player.

"He is," Durant added.

"He's a possible All-NBA guy in a couple years," Simmons continued. "I love how infectious he is."

Listen to the full episode and watch the Kings take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday.