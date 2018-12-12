Durant Raves About Dave Joerger, New-Look Kings

Joining the Bill Simmons Podcast, KD praised the new direction of the franchise, Fox and more.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Dec 12, 2018

At 14-12, the Kings are catching the eyes of pundits and peers alike.

Kevin Durant, never shy in his praise for the Kings, once again shared his positive outlook on the squad.

"I feel like the West - the teams that are supposed to make the next jump in their progression, like [Sacramento]. They're making that next jump...I like [Sacramento]," KD explained.

The former MVP also went on to show appreciation for head coach Dave Joerger.


Not to be outdone, Simmons showed love to point guard De'Aaron Fox, calling him a "special" player.

"He is," Durant added.

"He's a possible All-NBA guy in a couple years," Simmons continued. "I love how infectious he is."

Listen to the full episode and watch the Kings take on the Golden State Warriors on Friday.

Tags
Fox, De'Aaron, Hield, Buddy, Kings

Related Content

Fox, De'Aaron

Hield, Buddy

Kings