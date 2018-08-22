De’Aaron Tours FaZe Clan Mansion in Latest Vlog

De’Aaron Fox had a hard time being unfazed when he recently paid a visit to FaZe Clan.

FaZe Clan is one of the biggest and most successful entities in the world of esports and had several members of its squad move in to a luxurious, multi-million dollar home in the Hollywood Hills.

With Fox’s recent trip to Los Angeles, No. 5 took a quick trip over to the FaZe Clan crib to see how the team was living large, all while documenting the tour for the latest installment of his vlog series Foxin’ Around.

After the tour, the Kings floor general was also able to hop on the sticks for a bit with members of FaZe Clan and get some Fortnite in.

FaZe Adapt and Swipa also sat down to run through some of Fox's biggest highlights throughout his life and break down some memorable footage.

Stay tuned as the offseason continues for more episodes of De’Aaron’s summer adventures on Foxin’ Around.