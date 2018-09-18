De’Aaron Takes Exclusive Call of Duty Tour

In the latest installment of his offseason vlog, De’Aaron Fox had an experience that would be the envy of any Call of Duty fan.

Call of Duty is one of the world’s most popular video games with new variations of the game releasing every year. De’Aaron paid a visit to Treyarch, the company behind the highly-successful franchise, and received an exclusive tour of their studios.

The Kings guard marveled at the art and props stemming from the game while also learning the history behind Call of Duty.

Fox’s visit — of course — finished with him hopping on the sticks, as he played the highly-anticipated Blackout mode in the yet-to-be released Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.