De'Aaron Fox Takes Over #E32018

Fox visited the Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles this week to talk his love for gaming, battle Terrell Owens on the sticks and more.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Jun 14, 2018

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, has been wildly popular for years. Developers, manufacturers and video game publishers unite for one of the biggest technology events of the year.

This year, Kings guard and video game extraordinaire De’Aaron Fox visited the conference to partake in a variety of E3’s offerings.


As part of Body Count Fighting’s Dragon Ball FighterZ series, Fox battled NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Owens. The outspoken receiver wasn’t shy with the trash talk, but you could probably guess the final outcome.



Be sure to follow all of De'Aaron's virtual whereabouts on his YouTube channel and Kings.com.

