De’Aaron Fox Reads Mean Tweets on Jimmy Kimmel Live
Fox continues his summer press run by joining other NBA stars and personalities on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Mean Tweets has become a late night staple. Actors, athletes and everyone in between have joined Jimmy Kimmel Live to read hateful tweets directed at them.
On Thursday, the NBA edition of the segment aired, this time including Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox.
Kobe Bryant, Draymond Green, Jimmy Butler and others joined Fox in the hilarious segment.