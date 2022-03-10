De’Aaron Fox just had one of the best months of his career

De’Aaron Fox became just the second player in Sacramento Kings history to record 14-straight games of 20-plus points after his 32-point outing against the Nuggets on Wednesday.

The accolade puts Fox in the company of Kings great Chris Webber, who rattled off 14 or more 20-plus point games twice during his time in Sacramento, and is an indication of just how well the fifth-year guard has been playing over the last month.

So well, in fact, that his February may have been the best month of his career.

Fox finished the month averaging 27 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 50.6% from the field and 35% from 3-point range. That includes a 33-point, nine-assist outing against the Chicago Bulls and a two-game span against the Nuggets and Thunder where he logged 10 assists in both matchups.

This is all after kicking off the month by hitting a season-high four threes en route to 29 points, six assists and seven rebounds against the Timberwolves.

For comparison, Fox has connected on over 50% from the field in a month just three other times during his career, one of which was a five-game span in April during the 2018-2019 season. He also shot 40% from deep during February that season, but only averaged 16.6 points that month.

Fox, however, is no stranger to putting up big numbers in February. Looking at his splits over his career -- and this season in particular -- it’s clear the former Kentucky Wildcat only gets better as the season progresses, but he’s at his absolute best after January. Fox will need to maintain his stellar play throughout March and April if the Kings want to vie for a spot in the play-in tournament.