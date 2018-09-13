De’Aaron Fox Joins ‘Inside the Green Room’ Podcast

Fox hopped on Danny Green’s podcast to discuss his rookie season, the young squad and what he’s worked on this summer.
Sep 13, 2018

Danny Green not only plays in a new city, he hosts a new podcast.

On the latest episode of the “Inside the Green Room Podcast," Green’s co-host is joined by Sacramento Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox.

“I don’t fear anybody,” No. 5 said. “You’re playing against the best now, you can’t go out there and be scared…[Russell Westbrook] is my favorite player but I’m going to go at him on the court.”


Fox was then asked about this coming Rookie of the Year race, which is highlighted by teammates Harry Giles III and Marvin Bagley III.

While the Swipa was sure to mention that both big men are great players, he was forced to name one.

“I would have to say Harry,” Fox said. “He’s gone through a whole year of this NBA stuff like Ben [Simmons].”

“He [Giles] went through everything with us. He went through practice, scrimmages…he’s used to the NBA physicality and speed.”

You can stream the full episode with De’Aaron here.

