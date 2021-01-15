De'Aaron Fox Appears on 'All the Smoke' Podcast

"I know we're talented, we can go out there and play the way we're supposed to play and we can win basketball games."

On the latest episode of the "All the Smoke" podcast with Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes, Swipa discussed his team's start to the season, his experience at the NBA bubble in Orlando and much more.

No. 5 also talked about how dedicated the fans in Sacramento are and will continue to be once fans are allowed back at Golden 1 Center.

"You really just hear the passion in these fans," Fox said. "It's a different type of love for this team...It's Kings fans all over. They're really diehard."

Fox is in the midst of another breakout season, averaging 19.2 points and 5.4 assists on 44.7 shooting from the floor.