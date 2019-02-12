D-Wade Bids a Final Farewell to Sactown

Dwyane Wade is in the midst of his #OneLastDance, a final ode to a storied career the spans over 15 seasons in the Association.

With his tour finally hitting Sacramento, it’s only fitting Flash reminded the fans how great he is.

While the Kings eventually came out on top, it was Wade who continued to make plays for Miami in the contest.

After an injury scare in the second quarter, No. 3 returned to finish with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.

As become tradition on his #OneLastDance, D-Wade exchanged jerseys with a member of the opposing team.

Fellow Li-Ning athlete Frank Mason III got the nod with Wade, making for a moment the #BlockBoy will never forget.

In addition to the jersey, No. 3 signed both of his game-worn shoes with personal messages for both Buddy Hield and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Cheers to #OneLastDance, Dwyane!