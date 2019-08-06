Cory Joseph Ready to Represent on Team Canada

Before he dons a Sacramento jersey this fall, Cory Joseph will be suiting up in his nation’s colors this summer.

The Toronto native will be participating for Team Canada in the 2019 FIBA World Cup that’s set to tip off at the end of August.



Senior Men’s National Team veteran, Cory Joseph, leads team through Training Camp Practice #1 #WeAreTeamCanada #CanadaBasketball pic.twitter.com/X11EvOXJh0 — Canada Basketball (@CanBball) August 5, 2019

Joseph is no stranger to international hoops as he has played since 2008 for Team Canada in various FIBA competitions. The most recent stint with his home nation was punctuated by a thrilling buzzer beater to clinch the bronze medal for Canada back in the 2015 FIBA Americas Championship.

When asked about representing his native land yet again, the Kings floor general emphasized how much it meant to him.

"No. It doesn't get old. I'm getting a little older... but it doesn't get old. It's an honor. I've been doing it for a long time to have a chance to make it to the Olympics, and we have another chance this summer,” Cory told Josh Lewenberg of TSN.

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse will be at the helm for the squad which also contains other NBA talent like Kelly Olynyk, Chris Boucher, and Khem Birch.

This upcoming week will feature the first pair of exhibition games for No.9 and Team Canada - with a matchup against Nigeria on Wednesday followed by a contest against Australia on Friday.