Kings Ranked No. 1 NBA Twitter Account by Complex

“If NBA Twitter is all about being timely and self-aware, putting out fire content, and listening to the fan base, then Sacramento is, well, king” as defined by Kazeem Famuyide of Complex Sports this Thursday.

Every year as the NBA Finals near, Complex Sports dishes out their rankings for the league’s most ‘fire’ digital squads – and they take their rankings very seriously.

Last year the Kings were ranked No. 2, falling short to the 76ers who won the title ranking and broke the Trail Blazers three-peat that ran from 2015-17.

Complex Sports judges all 30 NBA digital squads based off their many skillsets, but what is claimed to stand out the most is Photoshop proficiency, being on top of social media trends, a little friendly rivalry and overall wit. Only the teams with the most Twitter-ready fingers are dubbed in making it within the top five.

But don’t worry, Complex even included each team’s most ‘fire’ tweet of the season to show that the proof is in the pudding. And Sactown’s highest ranked tweet is indeed, FYRE.

Hoop knowledge worse than Fyre Fest logistics. pic.twitter.com/BpQ9XOqgiu — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 26, 2019

The Top 5 Squads for NBA Twitter are as follows:

Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks)

