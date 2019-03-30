Cody Demps Thrilled for Hometown Opportunity

"It's been hectic, but it's been fun."

That embodies the career of Sacramento State alum Cody Demps.

The former two-sport athlete with a Mechanical Engineering degree has seen every level of basketball. From The Nest to Stockton Arena, Demps' journey to the NBA has been far from seamless.

Now, his lifelong dream of suiting up in The Association has come true, signing a 10-day contract with his hometown team last week.

"It came as a surprise," Demps said after his first practice with Sacramento. "[Stockton Kings GM] Anthony McClish called and surprised me. He said 'Come on downtown, you have to sign your first contract.'"

Demps is coming off an impressive G-League campaign in Stockton, finishing with averages of 11.8 points and 4.8 rebounds on 45 percent shooting in 50 games.

As is life in the G-League, the 25-year old dealt with a lot of turnover, USA Basketball and injuries this past season. Most recently, the team came off a last-second defeat at the hands of the Memphis Hustle.

Even so, Sacramento's continued dedication to development and culture led Demps to where he's at today, practicing with his favorite NBA team, for a city he calls home.

"It feels more official seeing the Sacramento on my shirt," Demps said, smiling as he lifted his practice jersey. "It's definitely a blessing."

Sacramento's season is nearing its conclusion, but Demps' time with the club is just beginning, as he was sent down to play in Stockton's first-ever playoff game before joining Sactown.

Still, that won't stop Demps from learning during his tenure, as he promises to be a "sponge" no matter how long he sticks around.

"Pay attention to all the details. Try to look at the differences between the NBA and the G-League...Just try to be supporting and do whatever is asked of me."

Demps' NBA journey continues in Houston, as the team takes on the Houston Rockets on Saturday.