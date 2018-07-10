Cody Demps Brings His Game Back Home

Las Vegas Summer League has essentially turned into a fashion show: current and former stars take in the action, outfits are brash, phones are always out and the media attention is vast.

There to see the top picks from the latest draft and the top young players in the league, fans flock to the desert for a glimpse of their team’s future. Many players are bound for the show, but others are trying to make a good impression.

Enter Cody Demps, the Sacramento State alum who is aiming to make that impression. Playing for his hometown team, the Elk Grove native is loving every second on the Kings Summer League roster.

“It’s a blessing. Growing up and seeing all the Kings fans all around Sacramento watching them as I’ve grown up. Seeing the love that the fans have for you. It’s awesome being out here in Las Vegas with the team.”





The 6’4” guard averaged 7.4 points and 5.5 rebounds in 45 games with the Reno Bighorns last season before missing the rest of the season with a broken wrist.

At Sac State, the former Hornets star — in football as well — averaged 9.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game in four seasons, three of which as a starter. Not only that, but he did so while graduating with a mechanical engineering degree.



The Bighorns saw Demps play in a pickup game in Sacramento, accelerating his career from NBA hopefully to G League contributor. Now, the guard is cherishing his time with the NBA and excited for the G League team’s move to Stockton.

“Having to move closer to Sacramento and move closer to Elk Grove where I’m from, it’s gonna be a cool experience. It’s a whole new place for Kings fans can come and see the team.”





As Summer League has grown throughout the years, it’s important to remember those who aren’t first round picks, who haven’t felt the feeling of stepping out on an NBA floor and who are fighting for their chance to play in the Association.

Demps, a local star, knows what this opportunity means for him, his family and the community. Whether it’s Reno, Las Vegas or Stockton, the guard is ready for whatever comes his way.

The grind don’t stop, and Demps knows better than anyone what opportunities can come your way.