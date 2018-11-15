Coach Joerger Talks Kings with Jim Rome

Sitting at 8-6, the Kings are one of the best stories in the NBA so far.

On Wednesday, head coach Dave Joerger joined the Jim Rome Show to talk about his team's start and much more.

"The guys are enjoying playing this way," said Joerger. "We have an identity and we believe that we can win playing this way."

Sacramento is coming off a 104-99 win over San Antonio on Monday night.

“It’s a fun group to coach," coach explained. "We got really good dudes. We got some really talented guys. We got some other guys figuring out their role. We got a couple veteran pieces. Down the line it could really be very successful for a long time.”

The Kings begin a two-game trip in Memphis on Friday, followed by a matchup in Houston on Saturday.