Coach Joerger Receives Acclaim from Jeff Van Gundy

“The statue in Sacramento, they should build it now."

Former head coach and current ESPN/ABC commentator Jeff Van Gundy wasn't shy in his praise of Kings head coach Dave Joerger this week.

"The job he and his staff have done to get them playing at an efficient level offensively with movement, the spirit they’ve shown. They just beat Miami and Orlando on the road.”



Under Joerger's guidance, the Kings have been on a sprint to start the season - literally and figuratively.

Sactown is 6-3, second in pace, eighth in offensive efficiency, third in efficient field goal percentage and fifth in true shooting percentage.

"Can I give you an early candidate for Coach of the Year?” Van Gundy continued. “Dave Joerger."

The squad is hoping their stellar play continues on Sunday against the Milwaukee Bucks.