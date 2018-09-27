Coach Bagley Celebrates His Birthday with Kings Court

MBII let the world know he’s #SacramentoProud with a basketball court that must be seen to believed.
by Tracee Jay
Writer, Kings.com
Posted: Sep 27, 2018

It’s all in the family.

Marvin Bagley Jr., father to rookie Marvin Bagley III, celebrated his birthday on Wednesday with a gift to himself.

Just a week ago, MBII received the parts to what would eventually become a new court at the Bagley residence.


Donning the vintage purple and black colors of the team his son got drafted to, the concrete was laid and the hard work continued.


The end result was a basketball paradise that brought new meaning to the phrase homecourt advantage.


The Bagley family will have no problem getting buckets in Sactown. Happy Birthday Marvin Bagley Jr.!

