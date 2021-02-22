Chris Webber to Teach Athlete-Activism Course at Morehouse College

“It was what a lot of us were feeling for a long time — that it’s okay to speak up for others,” Webber told The Washington Post of his impassioned speech in Orlando.

“I just wanted to make sure I was on the side of the people.”

Webber spoke for nearly three minutes, relaying his emotional thoughts on the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Now, in partnership with Morehouse College and Coursera, Webber is set to debut "Activism in Sports and Culture," a new online course at the HBCU.

“Nelson Mandela said sports have the power to change the world. This man was locked away for 27 years in prison and says it’s more powerful than government in causing political change. And he’s right because it’s really the voice of the people,” Webber said.

“I get to honor those that make sacrifices for humanity. I get to honor them, make sure they stay relevant, hopefully introduce them to a whole new community of people, and have it be inclusive — have it galvanize people and not be polarizing.”