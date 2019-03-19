Capitalize “Final Four” Announced, Fan Voting Begins March 25

The 2019 Capitalize competition is now down to the “Final Four”!

Today, the “Elite Eight” companies presented their products and businesses to a panel of judges during Pitch Day at Golden 1 Center. The judging panel consisted of Sacramento executives, innovators and creative thinkers (in alphabetical order):

Maritza Davis - Sacramento Kings Vice President of Experiences & Social Responsibility

Christina Dong - Bow Capital, Investor

LeShelle May - CNN, Senior Technical Lead

John Rinehart - Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations

Louis Stewart - City of Sacramento Chief Innovation Officer

The companies were evaluated on five core areas: what problem the company is solving, the solution to that problem, the market size, the team and the business model. From this criteria, four finalists were selected to continue to compete for a chance to win the $10,000 grand prize awarded at Tech Night on Thursday, April 4 as the Kings take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The “Final Four” feature innovations that range from a parking inventory management system to plant-based protein blends.

The four companies will create pitch videos and compete in a fan vote featured on Kings.com/Capitalize and Twitter from March 25 to April 4. These companies will also present their video as a final pitch to fans and judges in arena during Tech Night. The fan vote will close at halftime. The judges will tally their final votes along with the fan vote to determine the 2019 Capitalize winner.

Meet this year’s “Final Four” (in their own words):

Aluminum Oxide

Aluminum Oxide, also known as Alumina, is the first company to utilize the properties of Gallium and the elemental power of Aluminum to provide the world with high purity Aluminum Oxide (HPA) that is produced in an environmentally friendly and cost-effective way. Their team of material scientists and engineers have designed a process for producing aluminum oxide that can operate at the three lows: low temperature, low pressure and low cost. The current market for HPA is approximately 25,000 tons per year and forecast to grow to 90,000 tons per year in 2024 with the new demand from the Lithium-Ion battery separator manufacturers.

Japa, Inc.

Japa is a leading smart parking company delivering data and advanced analytics to solve parking issues. Japa’s pioneering technology makes the parking experience easier for customers, while making corporate campuses and cities more efficient. Japa helps cities and universities to further enhance their Smart Campus or Smart City initiatives. Their vision is simple – to solve parking and make smart cities a reality. Japa wants everyone to park smart and stress less.

Reviver

Reviver’s mission is to generate new and far-reaching efficiencies, revolutionary marketing, and unprecedented connectivity through disruptive technology. With its Rplate, the world’s first digital license plate, the company has completely reinvented the 125-year-old stamped metal license plate into a sleek, digital, high-definition display, offering a connected car platform to simplify daily life with vast potential for future innovation. Available for sale in California and Arizona, with legislation approved in Michigan, Reviver’s software and Rplate digital license plate provides a connected vehicle platform that delivers IoT integration for vehicles, smart cities, technology platforms and ecosystem stakeholders.

The Better Meat Co.

The Better Meat Co. is a business-to-business company that helps institutional food sellers achieve their goals of culinary excellence by providing innovative plant-based proteins for foodservice providers and meat processors to make their meat, in a word, better. The Better Meat Co’s feel-good plant-based proteins blend seamlessly into ground meat products, enabling major food users to enhance the taste of their products while improving both health and sustainability, all in a cost-competitive way.

For more information and to keep up-to-date with the competition, visit Kings.com/Capitalize.