Capitalize Contest Progresses as Eight Semi-Finalists are Selected

The 2020 Capitalize contest, powered by Accentureand Sacramento Urban Technology Lab, has advanced to the next round with the selection of the eight semi-finalists who will move forward in the competition. After participating in pitch coaching sessions on March 2, yesterday the “Sweet 16” contestants delivered elevator pitches and participated in interviews with a panel of judges to determine which companies will progress further in the contest.

Read about each of the eight semi-finalists below:

ComplyFit

ComplyFit is the first of its kind state-level license monitoring solution for national and regional fintech companies who must maintain licenses across multiple states.

Drinjk Wines

Drinjk Wines is a company that sells single-serve 6.3-ounce bottles of handcrafted wine from around the world, without the commitment of opening a full bottle.

Humanly

Humanly is a hiring platform that screens and schedules job candidates while reducing time to hire and providing the best possible candidate experience for all applicants.

PHIXED

PHIXED is a pH monitoring system that disrupts cost-effective and sustainable biomanufacturing and food production by leveraging advanced analytics.

RedDoor

RedDoor is an online mortgage broker that is powered by tech, driven by humans and is innovating the mortgage experience.

Sama Learning

Sama Learning’s Marketplace for virtual reality courses puts the power of VR, artificial intelligence and education science into the hands of instructors to unlock the learning potential inside every learner.

Soma Loans

Soma Loans is a peer-to-peer lending and investing app available on smartphones.

Sparck

Sparck is an employee engagement and recognition platform that equips companies to personalize every experience at the right time, in the right way and with the right reward to make it most meaningful.

On March 9, the eight semi-finalists will visit Golden 1 Center for Pitch Day, where they will present their business ideas to a panel of successful entrepreneurs, executives and investors in the hopes of securing a spot as one of the four finalists. The panel will include Sacramento Kings VP of Experiences and Social Responsibility Maritza Davis, Tech Investor and Entrepreneur Sonny Mayugba, Accenture Managing Director Mark Noriega, Sacramento Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart and City of Sacramento’s Chief Innovation Officer Louis Stewart.

For more information on the 2020 Capitalize contest and to stay up-to-date as the competition progresses, visit Kings.com/Capitalize.