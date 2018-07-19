C-Webb Reunites with Familiar Faces in Sactown

Between being a TV analyst and movie star, there’s been a lot on Chris Webber’s plate since he’s hung up his sneakers.

As the former Kings forward continues his pursuits off the court, his latest film project landed him back in Sacramento where he managed to catch up his old running mates Vlade Divac, Peja Stojakovic, and Bobby Jackson.

“Part of the project is about my time here in Sacramento so I was excited to be able to talk to some of the fellas, go back down memory lane and feel good about some of the good things we did.”

The crew made sure to snap a pic together for old time’s sake, as well.

“Every time you come back, you’re more and more impressed,” Webber continued. “It’s very exciting watching something be built like this from the ground up where great people are in charge and where they care about the city. So it’s a lot of fun watching the resurgence of the Kings and all the excitement that’s going on.”

Be sure to look out for C-Webb’s future projects and catch him in Uncle Drew in theaters now.