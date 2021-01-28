Hield: 'We’re Tough to Guard Offensively'

"We’ve done a good job scoring the ball all year," Buddy Hield said after the team's 121-107 win over Orlando.

"Today, once everyone started scoring and clicking … I feel like we’re tough to guard offensively."

Hield put in a season-best performance on Wednesday — 29 points with seven made triples, five rebounds and three assists in 38 minutes.

"These past games we’ve had a night off, night on, night off, night on," Hield continued.

"Now, we’ve had three to four days of just straight practice, seeing where we are getting burned on defense, and seeing how we can stop 3’s when the other team is at the 3-point line. Practice has been great for us."



Hield also extended his streak of games with a made triple to 83 games, the fifth-longest such streak in NBA history.

Sacramento had two games postponed in Memphis due to COVID-19 protocols, followed by their game in Orlando and a matchup against Toronto on Friday in Tampa Bay.