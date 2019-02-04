Buddy Sets Career-High Mark in Thrilling Win

Buddy Hield is having a breakout season for the ages.

With career-high marks across the board, No. 24 is cementing himself as one of the game's top outside threats.

On Saturday, with an electric Golden 1 Center behind him, Hield dropped 34 points including seven triples in the 115-108 win over Philadelphia.

The 20.5 PPG scorer led the way in scoring on Saturday for the Kings, including 15 points in the opening quarter.

Hield's seven threes gave him a new career-high mark for a season (180), with 30 games remaining on the schedule.

The Bahamian native now ranks fourth in the league in total triples made, trailing only James Harden, Stephen Curry and Paul George.



"Keep runnin', gunnin', having fun and playing together."@buddyhield on the squad's mentality for tonight's W pic.twitter.com/BeYkndM9ZN — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 3, 2019

At 48 percent from the field and 46 percent from deep, Hield is easily breaking his previous career bests.

Buddy Buckets looks to make even more history on Monday when the San Antonio Spurs come to Golden 1 Center.