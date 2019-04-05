Buddy Nears Another Milestone after Thursday's Victory

"It be like that sometimes."

It's a consistent expression from the fourth-year shooting guard.

Often relating to an unfortunate result, on Thursday night, it was about Hield not making all 11 of his three-ball attempts.

"I wanted to break it tonight," Buddy said of Damian Lillard's record, which accounts for 599 made treys through his first three seasons.

"I shot 5 for 11. I should have made all six, but it be like that sometimes," Hield quipped.

The Freeport native has made 20-point outings almost an afterthought, not because of their unimportance, but because of how frequent we see them.

In 79 starts this season, No. 24 is averaging 21 points on 46 percent shooting, including a 42.9 percent clip from deep.

“I’m blessed, man,” said Buddy. “I’m in this situation. Thank God for putting me here, you know, a kid from the Bahamas. I never thought in a million years that I’d be doing this.”

Buddy is six threes away from breaking Lillard's mark, including a home tilt against his former team, the New Orleans Pelicans, on Sunday.

Already making history by breaking Peja Stojakovic's team record, No. 24 looks to make more history on Friday in Utah.