Buddy Off to Historic Start from Three-Point Range

The Kings guard has joined elite company after his first two seasons in the Association.
by Kyle Ramos
Writer, Digital
Posted: Jul 13, 2018

Even in the early stages of his NBA career Buddy Hield has proven that he is amongst one of the top three-point scorers in the league.

In his first two seasons as a pro, No. 24 knocked down a combined 324 shots from beyond the arc. That mark would rank Buddy Buckets among some notable names, as noted by Andy Bailey on Twitter.


In the 2017-18 campaign, Hield would drain 43.1 percent of his attempts from long range, good for the 10th best percentage in the NBA. Buddy’s deadeye shooting also came up huge throughout the season for Sacramento, as he drilled several crucial threes in clutch situations.




Hield will look to continue his hot shooting ways in his second full season with the Kings this upcoming year.

