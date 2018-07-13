Buddy Off to Historic Start from Three-Point Range

Even in the early stages of his NBA career Buddy Hield has proven that he is amongst one of the top three-point scorers in the league.

In his first two seasons as a pro, No. 24 knocked down a combined 324 shots from beyond the arc. That mark would rank Buddy Buckets among some notable names, as noted by Andy Bailey on Twitter.



Top 10 in 3s made during a player's 1st 2 NBA seasons 1-Damian Lillard (403)

2-Buddy Hield (324)

3-Klay Thompson (322)

4-Stephen Curry (317)

5-Damon Stoudamire (309)

6-Kyle Korver (307)

7-Nick Van Exel (306)

8-Ben Gordon (300)

9-Luther Head (290)

10-Kirk Hinrich (289) — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) July 10, 2018

In the 2017-18 campaign, Hield would drain 43.1 percent of his attempts from long range, good for the 10th best percentage in the NBA. Buddy’s deadeye shooting also came up huge throughout the season for Sacramento, as he drilled several crucial threes in clutch situations.



Buddy Buckets sends it to OT! pic.twitter.com/pBc8dySWVr — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) December 9, 2017

Hield will look to continue his hot shooting ways in his second full season with the Kings this upcoming year.