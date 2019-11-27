Buddy Hield Not Satisfied Despite Career-High Night

“I felt pissed off,” Hield said following the 103-102 loss in Boston.

“We tricked the lead in the second quarter.”

After scoring a career-high 41 points, including 11 threes in 42 minutes on the second leg of the back to back, Hield wasn't satisfied given the end result.

“Thank God for this opportunity," Buddy Buckets said.

"It’s a great opportunity, great career-high, 11 threes. It’s hard to do in this league, never discredit that. I’ll have another crack at it and hopefully I’ll get a ‘W’.”

Open looks, tough looks, from the corner or the top of the key, Hield was hitting from everywhere at TD Garden.

“He got his rhythm going,” head coach Luke Walton said. “Buddy’s an incredible shooter and we as a team know that when he’s hot, let's find him. You’ve got to give his teammates credit too.”

Hield's 11 threes were a new single-game franchise record — the 7th time as a member of the Kings he's eclipsed the double-digit mark.

Still, Hield would trade any amount of points for the win in Boston.

“We’re making good strides," continued No. 24.

"We can’t get satisfied. We can’t be too relaxed sometimes. We’ve got to stay locked in and keep getting better. We haven’t done nothing yet. Still not in playoff contention.”

Sacramento, despite starting the season 0-5, currently hold a 7-9 record with a Wednesday tilt against Philadelphia on the horizon.

"It’s cool,” Hield told The Athletic.

“It sucks not getting the win though. I’ll get another crack it at for sure. To me, this is good for the stats, good for me to feel that good vibe out there."

The vibes continue to rise for the Kings, but bigger goals await.