Buddy Hield Catches Fire at Open Run

Buddy took no prisoners during a recent open run session chronicled by BallisLife.
by Jordan Ramirez
Digital Managing Editor
Posted: Aug 15, 2018

The NBA has no offseason.

Sure, there’s downtime during the summer, but the work is always year-round for the very best in the Association.


Jus on Some Different $#i+ @igorc68 #SummerWorkOut

A post shared by Buddy Hield (@buddylove242) on

Workout videos and training clips have become synonymous in these summer months, and Buddy Hield has been at the top of his game before training camp.


During a recent open run session in Texas against fellow NBA players and college talent, Hield stole the show. Running the floor, dishing out assists and knocking down his patented jumper - Buddy Buckets was doing it all.

The Kings are hopeful that Buddy’s offseason work shines when the regular season gets going.

