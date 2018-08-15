Buddy Hield Catches Fire at Open Run

The NBA has no offseason.

Sure, there’s downtime during the summer, but the work is always year-round for the very best in the Association.

Workout videos and training clips have become synonymous in these summer months, and Buddy Hield has been at the top of his game before training camp.





During a recent open run session in Texas against fellow NBA players and college talent, Hield stole the show. Running the floor, dishing out assists and knocking down his patented jumper - Buddy Buckets was doing it all.

The Kings are hopeful that Buddy’s offseason work shines when the regular season gets going.