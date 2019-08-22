Buddy Buckets Labeled as Breakout Star Candidate

Buddy Hield saw career-high marks in multiple categories last season — points, assists and minutes played, to name a few.

What will the former Sooner do as a follow up?

According to Bleacher Report, Hield is on the cusp of stardom.

"After he raised his scoring average in each of his four seasons at Oklahoma," notes Jonathan Wasserman. "Buddy Hield has gone from averaging 10.6 points per game as a rookie and 13.5 points as a sophomore to 20.7 points in 2018-19.

"By ages 28 to 30, it seems possible 2016's No. 6 pick could have a scoring average in the mid-20s with a near 60.0 percent true shooting percentage."

"Three seasons into his NBA career, Hield is already one of the league's most dynamic three-point shooters," Wasserman continued. "Coming off a year in which he shot 52.6 percent from the left corner, 50.0 percent from the right corner and 40.5 percent from above the break."

In addition to his nearly 21-point per game average, Buddy finished with a 45.8 percent shooting clip for the field and 45.8 percent clip from deep.

"Among players to make at least 200 threes last year, only Curry (43.7 percent) shot better than Hield's 42.7 percent."

No. 24 aims to cement his name amongst the league's best guards this coming season for Sacramento.