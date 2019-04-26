Buddy Buckets Hits the Road with UNINTERRUPTED

From their days in college to becoming young leaders to fatherhood, no topic was off limits in the latest edition of the Road Trippin’ podcast.

Buddy Hield joined the conversation on this episode, and while they were in Sacramento for this show, the conversation was engaging as ever.

When Christie asked No. 24 how fatherhood has changed his life, Buddy replied “She is bigger than me right now, everything I do is for her.









“Even though I have to be on the road, she watches me on TV and calls me on Facetime saying ‘Dada,’ said Hield. “That brings life to me, seeing that someone who is looking forward to seeing you and hearing from you. It gives me perspective for where I go from here now.”

Doug then turned to Swipa to ask what his first impressions of Buddy were before they were teammates.

“I knew he was an incredible player, but I remember seeing him get his butt whooped in the Final Four,” Fox laughed.

While playful banter was aplenty during the 30-minute conversation, it didn’t come without some sound advice from the Kings legend.

“You have to be that leader that takes over,” Christie tells Fox. “A leader knows what the medicine is for each person on the team.”

As for next season, Fox and Hield are already looking forward to getting back on the hardwood to build off their success.

“I think the younger guys took a big step this year,” said Fox. “But I think the step everyone took together this year was crazy, because of how good people think we could be and how much better we thought we should have been.

“Next season, the sky is the limit.”