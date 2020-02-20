Buddy and the Squad Looking to Lock In for Second Half

On the heels of an exciting All-Star Weekend for Buddy Hield, it’s back to business for him and his squad.

Buddy Buckets took home the 3-Point Contest crown on Saturday following a thrilling finish.

“It was one of those things you have on your bucket list as a shooter - growing up as a kid, watching the three-point shootout and getting to hoist that trophy up in the air,” said Hield.

No. 24 also received high praise from the Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis following his achievement.



242 to the pic.twitter.com/lcTxg5Paf8 — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 19, 2020

“For my country, it was big for them,” said the Bahamas native. “Me dedicating the trophy to them and all the people it was fun and I really loved it.”

Now that All-Star Weekend is in the books, the Kings returned to the practice court on Wednesday ahead of a Thursday night matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies to tip off the second part of the 2019-20 campaign.

Buddy and the squad are well aware that this is a prime opportunity to regain some positive momentum in a crucial stretch of games.

“We had a rough start to the season hopefully we can finish strong and make a good push at the end,” he said. “We have a tough Memphis squad…it starts with them.”

Sacramento squares off with Memphis at home on Thursday night before hitting the road for the following four contests.