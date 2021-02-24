Breaking Down the 2020-21 Second-Half Schedule
Sacramento’s second leg of the regular season is set to begin Mar. 11 against the Houston Rockets.
The second half of the season is almost upon us!
The first half of the season is wrapping up, with Sacramento having five more matchups to finish up the opening part of their 2020-21 campaign.
Sactown will host 16 games at Golden 1 Center in the second half, with 20 additional games coming on the road.
Here are some more key facts about the remaining games for the 2020-21 season:
- By month, the Second Half schedule breaks down as follows: March (4 home, 8 away = 12 total), April (8 home, 7 away = 15 total), May (4 home, 5 away = 9 total).
- By day, the Second Half schedule breaks down as follows: Monday (1 home, 5 away = 6 total), Tuesday (2 home, 1 away = 3 total), Wednesday (4 home, 3 away = 7 total), Thursday (3 home, 2 away = 5 total), Friday (3 home, 2 away = 5 total), Saturday (2 home, 3 away = 5 total), Sunday (2 home, 3 away = 5 total).
- The Kings longest homestand of the Second Half features three games each on two occasions: Wednesday, March 24 thru Saturday, March 27 hosting Atlanta (March 24), Golden State (March 25) and Cleveland (March 27), then San Antonio (May 7), and Oklahoma City (May 9 and 11).
- Sacramento’s first road trip of the Second Half is the team’s longest, embarking on six games from Saturday, March 13 thru Monday, March 22 with stops in Atlanta (March 13), Charlotte (March 15), Washington (March 17), Boston (March 19), Philadelphia (March 20) and Cleveland (March 22).
- Of the team’s eight back-to-back sets, three are of the home-home variety, three are away-away, one is home-away and one is away-home.
You may also like
NEXT UP: