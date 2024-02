Tattoos cover the 6-foot-11 frame of Kings All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins, each one holding their own significance.

DeMarcus recently sat down with GQ Magazine to share the stories behind his most meaningful ink choices, paying homage to his beginnings in Mobile, AL.

“Very proud of where I’m from, very proud of what I’ve been through,” said Cousins, explaining one of his tattoos. “This is just a representation to remind me every day.”