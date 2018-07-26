Bonzi Wells Takes Trip Down Kings Memory Lane

Beneath the mercifully setting Miami sun, congested traffic lanes bring Biscayne Boulevard to bumper-to-bumper gridlock, but inside a buzzing American Airlines Arena, Bonzi Wells has no trouble weaving through traffic.

Late in the first half, the former Kings and current BIG3 guard, now 41, corrals a rebound and muscles his way through the defense for a timely basket, looking every bit like the uniquely-skilled, overpowering swingman who was once deemed “a one-man wrecking crew” by Spurs Head Coach Gregg Popovich.

Last season – the inaugural of the Ice Cube-founded, 3-on-3 basketball circuit comprised entirely of retired NBA players – No. 6 led the league in steals (seven), ranked fifth in rebounds (50) and was one of nine players to sink at least two game-winners.

“This is a grit-and-grind league,” Wells said. “You have to be able to be physical, you have to be able to go one-on-one, and you have to be able to take a little bit of punishment on defense. Guys are a lot older now and don’t have the quick moves, so they have to back down (using) the body. You have to be ready for it. It gets very physical down there, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”





A dozen years earlier, Wells had rejuvenated his promising NBA career in Head Coach Rick Adelman's free-flowing, up-tempo system in Sacramento, notching 13.6 points – his highest average in five years -- and a team-leading 7.7 rebounds per game in the regular season – a feat matched by only Russell Westbrook, James Harden and Jason Kidd among players 6-foot-5 or shorter in the last 25 years.

In the Playoffs, even the legendary Popovich had no answer for the bruising, 6-foot-5 guard, who dominated the likes of Bruce Bowen, a perennial All-Defensive First Teamer, in the post to the tune of 25.4 points on 63 shooting and a staggering 13.2 rebounds per night. The eighth-seeded Kings nearly toppled the defending NBA champions in a closer-than-expected, six-game series, with Wells, along with fellow BIG3 headliners Mike Bibby and Ron Artest, leading the resurgent charge.





“I always knew I could play, but I never had the chance to put up those types of numbers in a Playoff series,” Wells said. “When I had a chance to go against those guys, I was like, ‘I’m going to do whatever I have to do to make us successful.’ That was something that really set the tone for us.”

The Muncie, Ind. native – whose 38 points in Game 4 are tied for second-most scored by a Kings player in franchise history, behind Oscar Roberston (40, 1965) and Peja Stojakovic (39, 2003) – would part ways with the team after the season, landing with the Rockets and later suiting up for the Hornets. He'd play his final professional games in the Chinese Basketball Association in 2008-09 – gracing the cover of the country's Sports Illustrated – and Puerto Rico's Premier Basketball League the following year.

The unceremonious ending to his career, capped by a preseason release by the Timberwolves in December 2011, humbled him, Wells says, and an opportunity to reunite with many of his old peers and travel across familiar NBA arenas drew him to the BIG3.

“When you talk to guys who don’t play anymore, that’s what they miss – the camaraderie, (spending time with) the guys and the competition,” he said. “Even if it’s just for two days on the weekend for 10 straight weeks, that’s much-needed for a lot of us. I know I needed it … to be back on that routine, getting reconnected, finding out how different guys are doing, it’s been great in all aspects of life.”

Prior to taking on Bibby's Ghost Ballers in Miami, Fla., Wells – back in action after a serious health scare last September – sat down with Kings.com to reflect on his accomplishments and discuss his future goals.

You were one of the original members of the BIG3. How did you first decide to get involved with the league?

“I heard the guys talk about the idea probably a year before it even came to fruition. One of my good friends, Jermaine O’Neal, who’s a great businessman and knows a lot of people in the industry close to Ice Cube, connected with all those guys. Conversations got deeper and deeper, and I was lucky enough to be one of the original guys who was there and had a lot of input in creating the league.

“I call us ‘The Believers.’ We’re the guys who believed in starting a professional league from scratch. It takes a lot of time and effort, and it takes a lot of guys who believe in the person creating it. I’m thankful that (Ice Cube) gave us an opportunity to play basketball at a high level. We never thought it was going to be (as big) as it is, but it’s been a very exciting product.”

Like most BIG3 players, you were retired from the NBA for several years. How have you stayed in shape since then?

“When you’re out of the NBA, some guys get comfortable in life. Whether it’s injury or whatever, they don’t stay active and gain a lot of weight. But I wasn’t one of those guys. I stayed active, I stayed in the gym. I wasn’t playing at a high level every single day, but I made sure I was working out, watching my diet and staying comfortable, so that if I did decide to (come back), it wouldn’t be hard to get into good shape.”

You suffered a heart scare last September. How is your health now and how much did that experience change your life?

“Thank you for asking. It changed everything. It was huge. Guys don’t want to go through a heart attack at 40 years old, and especially being an athlete, that just doesn’t sound right. I’m just thankful that, obviously, I’m able to be here, and to be able to play basketball. It was such a tough time for me and my family, both physically and emotionally, but to be able get back on the court again was one of my goals. When I was able to play again last Friday, I was thankful to be able to be back on the court, because things could’ve been totally different.”

One of your former Kings teammates, Ron Artest, joined the BIG3 this season. How excited are you to have him involved in the league?

“When Ron signed on, I was definitely excited. We tried to get him last year, but a few guys were very standoffish and didn’t know how the league was going to be. I remember the year we played in Sacramento, and how hard he played. He’s a great character for this league … everything about Ron is perfect for this league. The way he plays, the way he goes back defensively, he’s going to be successful.”

What were your impressions of the Kings and Sacramento fans when you first arrived there in 2005?

“I didn’t know what to expect. I played against those guys all the time when I played in Portland, but I never got to see how Sacramento was. When I got there, team-wise, it was just a family atmosphere. Mike Bibby, Brad Miller and the rest of the guys just brought me in and took care of me from Day 1.

“And don’t even get me started on the fans. The fans were amazing! When I played at ARCO (as a visitor), I remember the cowbells used to get on my nerves. Then, I had to root for them when I started playing (for the Kings), like, ‘Go get the cowbells! Go get them!’ It was great, and it was a really sad time when I didn’t get to come back to Sacramento because I truly loved it there.”

You played for Rick Adelman in Sacramento, Houston and then briefly in Minnesota. How big of an impact did he have on your career?

“He meant everything. What I loved about Coach Adelman is that he’s a players’ coach. When I first got there, he said to me, ‘I don’t care about any of that stuff they said about you. As long as you come in and go to work every day, I’m fine.’ He never got caught up in any of the antics or the technical fouls. He said, ‘I know you’re out there playing hard. I know you’re not going to do anything silly.’ And I didn’t. I’m a hard worker. He just let me be me, and I really appreciated that.”

What were the keys to your success in the 2006 Playoffs against the Spurs?

“For me, it started with the rebounding side; when I started getting offensive rebounds and taking advantage of my size. Whenever Mike and those guys ran the screen-and-roll, I always knew that down low would be open because that pulled the big. Every game, I continued to do the same formula – play around the basket, finish at a strong, high level, and put pressure on them. We came up short, but I saw something there, and I thought I was going to be able to do that for the next number of years.”





Looking back, how far do you think that team could’ve gone had you stayed in Sacramento?

“We could’ve really done something. We could’ve been great.

“In my situation, one simple miscommunication messed up everything. Then, it was like a domino effect. Once I was gone, Ron wasn’t the same. With me and Ron on the wings, we were big guards who could rebound, and play offense and defense. We had Mike and Brad, who was an excellent mid-range passer and shooter. We had Kenny Thomas, Shareef (Abdur-Rahim), a young Kevin (Martin) and a bunch of wing guys who could really play. We had a great team … I feel like my (contract) situation messed things up. That’s one of my biggest regrets in the NBA.”

How would you characterize your experience in China?

“It was different. I was one of the first guys to go over there, (as far as) big NBA names. I didn’t know what to expect. There was no template for how to go over there and live. Coming from the NBA and going to a place where I didn’t know anything was tough on me. But basketball is universal, so I found my peace in that.

“Going to China humbled me, so it was a great experience and I’m glad I did it.”

I read that you’re coaching an AAU team. Is coaching in the NBA one of your future aspirations?

“I also coach the varsity basketball team at my high school alma mater. I’ve been dabbling in coaching for years. I love to be around my kids. My kids were (little) when I was playing in the NBA, so I missed so much. I was just trying to be a dad for a few years before I got into that hustle and bustle of coaching. I think I might keep going into that direction a little bit more seriously next year, to see if I really want to get a coaching job and get into that life. Coaching is a 365-day job nowadays.”

What are some of your hobbies away from the court?

“I’m an avid golfer. I try to golf five days a week, if I can. I’m trying to get into a single handicap this summer if I keep working. Golf changed my life. It’s taught me to relax and it’s taught me to stay stress-free. Especially because of my heart attack, I play a lot now to really stay de-stressed. It’s been great for my life.”