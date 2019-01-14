Bogi's Team-High Helps Notch Second Straight Win

"This whole season is about the chemistry."

Boasting a 22-21 record after the victory, Bogdan Bogdanovic knows the energy around this team is different.

Hosting the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, Bogi took full advantage of a team playing the previous night.



"This whole season is about the chemistry" - @leaderofhorde on the team's W at @golden1center pic.twitter.com/p7q2BAQNWJ — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) January 13, 2019

Recording a team-high 22 points including four threes and six rebounds, No. 8 provided another crucial outing to give his team a spark.

The game gave Bogdanovic his first 20-point outing of 2019 and his ninth of the season.

No. 8 was just one of three Kings who dropped more than 20 points for the game, joining De'Aaron Fox and Buddy Hield.

Sactown is back on action on Monday when the Kings host the Portland Trail Blazers at Golden 1 Center.