Bogi’s Eager Return to the Hardwood

Following his Monday workout, Bogdan Bogdanovic spoke with the media to discuss a variety of topics, most notably his return to the floor after offseason knee surgery.

Since the minor injury to his left knee during Serbia’s 91-65 World Cup Qualifying victory over Estonia, Bogi has been working on full recovery while desperately missing his teammates in Sacramento.

“Today was the first day I actually started to run a little,” No. 8 shared on his physical activity and rehabilitation workouts. “It gets boring and monotone repeating all those things. It’s just different, it’s just for now. I know I’ll be ready in a few weeks.”

“It’s tough to sit back and watch,” said the reigning All-Rookie Second Team member. “I actually try to get on the court sometimes but they kick me out. I’m just trying to help with passes to be a part of the team. It’s tough not being able to be out there sharing the effort they’re putting in every day.”

Bogdanovic expressed his disappointment in not being able to play at the beginning of the season but is eagerly waiting his return to the court soon.

“The goal is the Toronto game at home.”

The countdown to Bogi’s return is in full effect.