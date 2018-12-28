Bogi’s Trey Caps Thrilling Comeback over Lakers

Trailing the Los Angeles Lakers by 15 points with 6:44 remaining in the game, the chances of victory looked bleak for the Kings. But as they’ve shown continually over the past week, there’s no deficit too large for the squad.

Sactown would close the gap and set themselves up with a chance to tie or win the game and just 4.6 seconds to go. That’s when Bogdan Bogdanovic answered the call.

As Bogi’s high-arcing three-pointer connected, Golden 1 Center erupted in celebration, creating a signature moment for the Serbian native as well as fans and the team alike.

No. 8 would finish with a team-high 23 points off the bench in the victory with none bigger than the shot at the buzzer.

The rest of the squad also stepped up to contribute in a balanced attack.

De’Aaron Fox narrowly missed a triple-double with 15 points, 12 assists and nine rebounds while Iman Shumpert tied a career-high with six makes from three-point range and 18 points on the night.

The front-court starters of Willie Cauley-Stein and Nemanja Bjelica also provided a boost with 19 points and 18 points, respectively.

In the past four games, Sacramento erased 19-point deficits in back-to-back wins against the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans, nearly overcame a 27-point deficit against the Los Angeles Clippers, and completed another comeback with this triumph against the Lakers.

The elation from Sacramento’s faithful to the game-winner was also apparent as they watched in the arena and at home.

The Kings and their fans will get the chance to soak this one in over the next couple of days before heading to Los Angeles for a rematch with the Lakers on Sunday night.