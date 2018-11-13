Bogi Returns to Form in Win over Spurs

It's been a long road to recovery for Bogdan Bogdanovic.

After earning NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors last season, Bogi underwent offseason knee surgery and was forced to miss early action this year.

Following his recovery, No. 8 made his season debut last week, notching seven points in 18 minutes off the bench against the Toronto Raptors.



.@LeaderOfHorde doesn't wanna be the bad guy, unless he has to pic.twitter.com/eoC1AgDqFP — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 13, 2018

On Monday, Bogi played the most minutes he has all season, and delivered in every way.

Leading the team with 22 points on 9-17 shooting off the bench, the sophomore swingman showed off the skills and athleticism that earned him some recognition during his rookie campaign.

Healthy and looking like the Bogdanovic of last season, No. 8 and the squad are back in action on Friday in Memphis for a short two-game road swing.