Bogi Notches Career High in Wednesday Night Battle

The Golden 1 Center crowd was on their feet.

In the midst of another second-half comeback, second-year player Bogdan Bogdanovic drove through the lane and stopped.

With the Kings trailing 124-122, the presumptive MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo shaded Bogi, forcing him to pick up is dribble.

But, in a play synonymous with these young Kings, No. 8 defied the odds, battling Antetokounmpo for the ball, going up-and-under Brook Lopez and draining the floater to tie the game.

It only counted for two points, but it contributed to Bogi's career-high night in the form of 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The Bucks hold the NBA's best record, and deservedly so. While Sactown battled, they were unable to complete the comeback, adding them to the list of close contests the Kings have grown accustomed to this season.

"It's the same thing over and over," said Bogi following the game. "We're a young team. Nothing can be learned overnight. We just have to be patient."

Despite the loss, the Kings remain firmly in the playoff chase, trailing the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers by 2.0 games for postseason positioning.

Bogdanovic's career night was needed against the league's best, and with each game having playoff implications they'll be a welcome sight in the coming weeks.

The squad can make up ground in their push for the playoffs, however, as the Clippers come to Golden 1 Center on Friday.