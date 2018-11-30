Bogi Notches Career-High Mark Against Clippers
Bogdanovic took his scoring to new heights against the Clippers.
It was only a matter of time.
After returning from offseason knee surgery on November 7, it was only a matter of "when" not "if" Bogdan Bogdanovic would find his form.
As No. 8 as progressed, so has his scoring output.
Following a 20-point performance against Utah on Sunday, Bogi flashed the offensive arsenal to the tune of a career-high 26 points on Thursday against the Clippers.
To go along with his scoring, Bogdanovic also finished with six assists - a season-high.
You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/ZYbXgZOtjQ
— Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 30, 2018
Finding his shooting stroke once again, the Leader of Horde will look to keep his strong play going on Saturday night.