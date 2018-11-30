Bogi Notches Career-High Mark Against Clippers

It was only a matter of time.

After returning from offseason knee surgery on November 7, it was only a matter of "when" not "if" Bogdan Bogdanovic would find his form.

As No. 8 as progressed, so has his scoring output.

Following a 20-point performance against Utah on Sunday, Bogi flashed the offensive arsenal to the tune of a career-high 26 points on Thursday against the Clippers.

To go along with his scoring, Bogdanovic also finished with six assists - a season-high.

Finding his shooting stroke once again, the Leader of Horde will look to keep his strong play going on Saturday night.