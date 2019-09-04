Bogi Makes History as Serbia Remains Undefeated

After three consecutive victories to begin the FIBA World Cup, Serbia is on pace for a historic run.

History has already been made by Bogdan Bogdanovic, the leading scorer for Serbia.

On a roster that features Kings teammate Nemanja Bjelica and All-Star Nikola Jokic, Bogdanovic is averaging 24 points, nearly 11 points higher than Jokic.



▪️ 31 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 5 STL

▪️ Remain undefeated at 3-0

▪️ 31 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 5 STL

▪️ Remain undefeated at 3-0

▪️ First player to combine for at least 30p/5a/5s in a FIBA World Cup game since 1994

On Wedensday, Bogi became the first player since 1994 to record 30 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists in FIBA competition.

Serbia has dominated international play as of late, beating their opponents by an average of 40 points through three contests.

Up next, Serbia faces off with Puerto Rico and Spain to finish the second round of the World Cup.

"We had a very important game," Bjelica said following the win. "We stated a little nervous but we showed we were the better team. We controlled the game even if we didn’t play too good. Italy is a good team with players with NBA experience. We’re looking forward to the next round."

After scoring over 90 points in each of their last three contests, Serbia, led by Bogdanovic, looks to continue their dominance on Friday.