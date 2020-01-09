Bogi Earns 2019 Serbian Player of the Year Award

Bogi’s so nice they gave him the award twice.

Bogdan Bogdanovic received the highest honor for a basketball player in Serbia – winning the Serbian Player of the Year for a second time.



What a finish ! Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) led @KSSrbije to a final win at the #FIBAWC with HUGE performance. After scoring 31 points (10-17 FGs), he received the @TclCorporation Player of the Game from #SRBCZE! #BornToLead pic.twitter.com/cnl9s1FWzJ — Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) September 14, 2019

Bogdanovic received 22 votes for the honor, while All-NBA player, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets received 11 votes.

The first time the Serbian product took home the top honor was in 2017.

There’s also some familiar company alongside him on the Player of the Year list.

Kings teammate Nemanja Bjelica took home the hardware in 2015.

As for this season, it’s easy to see how No. 8 took the top honor.

No. 8 came off an impressive 2018-19 campaign, which was closely followed by representing Serbia in the FIBA World Cup – where he was the top scorer in the tournament.



The #FIBAWC's @TclCorporation Player of the Game from #ITASRB was Bogdan Bogdanovic (@LeaderOfHorde) with a monster performance of 31 points, 5 assists and 5 steals in @KSSrbije 's win to secure first place of Group D! #BornToLead pic.twitter.com/lNGqYSC4Uu — Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) September 4, 2019

This season, he continues his rise with averages of 14.5 points, 3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.