Bogi Earns 2019 Serbian Player of the Year Award

The Kings swingman received the top player award from the Serbian Basketball Federation.
Bogi’s so nice they gave him the award twice.

Bogdan Bogdanovic received the highest honor for a basketball player in Serbia – winning the Serbian Player of the Year for a second time.


Bogdanovic received 22 votes for the honor, while All-NBA player, Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets received 11 votes.

The first time the Serbian product took home the top honor was in 2017.




Bogi stepped up BIG in the W over Portland! #KingsFTW

A post shared by Sacramemeto Kings (@sacramentokings) on

There’s also some familiar company alongside him on the Player of the Year list.

Kings teammate Nemanja Bjelica took home the hardware in 2015.

As for this season, it’s easy to see how No. 8 took the top honor.

No. 8 came off an impressive 2018-19 campaign, which was closely followed by representing Serbia in the FIBA World Cup – where he was the top scorer in the tournament.


This season, he continues his rise with averages of 14.5 points, 3 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

