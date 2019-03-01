Bogi and Buddy Duel in the Virtual World

As All-Star Weekend is undoubtedly busy with on-court festivities, it's the off-court events that garner a lot of the fun.

This was especially true when Bogdan Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield stopped by to play some Nintendo Switch on Twitch, hosted by Jordan Kent of Nintendo of America.

Buddy was first introduced in the second segment of the livestream, to test his skills in the new version of Super Smash Mario Bros for the new Nintendo Switch.

When asked what he thought of the new gadget, No.24 responded “I just like the way you can travel with it, I pick it up when we’re on the road and I can play against multiple players with my teammates. And when I want to play on the big screen, I’ll hook it up to my TV so it’s fun.”

JC Rodriguez from Nintendo of America guided Buddy to the new features of the game such as how to hit his opponent or gain ‘assists’ from the Pokéball, just before Bogi made his entrance.

The teammates exchange friendly welcomes and before Bogdan made jokes about Buddy’s character appearance. But the two young Kings could never truly oppose each other.

On how it felt to be experiencing the weekend together, Bogi joked “It means we need to make it to Sunday’s game” to which Buddy laughed and added, “I like that Bogi.”

And when the topic of the playoff run came up, Buddy Buckets responded “I think we have an extremely confident team, we’re young and we expect a lot from ourselves. We know we could have been better. We gave away a few games by us being young and inexperienced sometimes, but we’re headed in the right direction."

Kent then turned the tables to ask if there were any internal competitions between the two.

“Bogi has these weird European competitions that we have," Buddy said. "I love it because it keeps you locked in and focused, there is a lot of mental shooting in them and I like it a lot.”

“The mental game is the most important game, that’s what we believe” No.8 responded.