Bogi, Bjelica Off to Strong Start in FIBA Qualifiers

The 2018-19 season is inching closer, and two players on Sacramento’s roster are getting an early taste of live competition.

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nemanja Bjelica are both representing their native Serbia for the qualifying rounds of the upcoming 2019 FIBA World Cup.

Serbia took the floor for the first time on Thursday against Greece, falling short in a 70-63 defeat.

Despite the loss, Bogdanovic poured in a team-high 19 points along with four rebounds, two assists, and three steals.

Bjelica also turned in a solid effort, logging nine points, five assists, and a team-high 12 rebounds.

There are 32 teams competing in the European section of the FIBA World Cup Qualifiers, with just 12 of those teams making the cut.

Serbia has one more game in September, facing off against Estonia on Sunday, as the qualifying rounds continue through the months of November, December, and February.

With Kings training camp starting at the end of the month and the regular season nearing in October, Sunday’s contest will be Bogi and Beli’s last opportunity to help propel Serbia to the next round of the FIBA World Cup.