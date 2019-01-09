Bogdanovic's Offensive Arsenal on Full Display

"I TOLD YOU! I TOLD YOU! I TOLD YOU!"

It's become the iconic moment of the season through the halfway mark.

4.3 seconds left at fired-up Golden 1 Center with the rival Los Angeles Lakers in town. Kings ball. Down 116-114.

After a Willie Cauley-Stein screen that helps Bogi get the switch, the 26-year-old sophomore handles, shakes and fires a shot that Sacramento will remember forever.

That moment, along with his development as a two-way player, has ignited Bogdanovic as a major piece of Sactown's core.

"A strong spot-up threat, he’s scored nearly 130 points per 100 possessions in catch-and-shoot situations," according to UPROXX. "Which ranks better than 89 percent of the league."

In 29 games this season, Bogi has seen an uptick in numbers across the board.

15.4 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds are all career-high marks for second-year Serbian.

"He’s an immensely versatile offensive player," UPROXX continue. "Capable of playing both with and without the ball, and allows them to play all sorts of interesting lineup combinations."

The uber-efficient Bogdanovic is back in action Thursday night when the Kings host the Detroit Pistons.