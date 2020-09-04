Bogdanovic Stepped Up in Season Three

Bogi just keeps getting better.

After a successful stint in EuroLeague, No. 8 has delivered for Sacramento since arriving in 2017.

During his first campaign with the Kings, Bogdanovic averaged 11.8 points, 3.3 assists, and 2.9 rebounds across 78 games (53 of which had him in the starting lineup), as he showed the same versatility and reliability for which fans had become accustomed during his time with Fenerbahçe.

A strong first NBA season also earned him a place on the All-Rookie Second Team in 2018.

In Year 2, Bogi’s improvement continued, as he stepped up across the board, increasing his averages to 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per outing.

Despite playing in eight fewer contests than his rookie campaign, Bogi hit more three-pointers in his sophomore season (134) than he did in Year 1 (129) – including one long-range bucket that forever etched his name in the Kings-Lakers rivalry with an unforgettable buzzer beater.

Now with three seasons in the League in the books, Bogi’s game continues to show more polish, as his scoring average in 2019-20 climbed yet again to a career-high 15.1 points per contest – also good for third highest on the team.

The Kings guard also knocked down 2.7 three-pointers per game – which ranked only second to his friend, Buddy Hield. Bogdanovic also upped his shooting percentage from downtown to 37.2 percent after dipping to 36 percent last season.

No. 8’s playmaking remained steady during Year 3, as well, as he had the third-highest assist percentage on the team (18) and the second-lowest turnover percentage (11.1) amongst players who logged at least 1,500 minutes played.

Among his teammates, Bogdanovic ranked fifth in win shares – a metric designed to estimate the number of wins a given player adds to his team – with 3.1.

"Bogi's a big part of what we do,” said Hield back in December. “He shows how much he loves to play and how he wants to be there."

While season statistics paint a picture of improvement, the image is even clearer based on what the 28-year-old accomplished in Orlando.

Following the NBA restart, Bogdan was playing some of his best basketball yet.

Across the 8 games the Kings played in Florida, the Serbian swingman posted averages of 19.6 points, 4.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals, while hitting at a 44.3 percent rate from beyond the arc.

In Sacramento’s lone matchup against the Dallas Mavericks in August, Bogdan struggled to find a rhythm, as he finished with three points after going 1-for-15 from the field.

Despite the setback, Bogdanovic bounced back in the team’s subsequent outing, as he racked up a career-high 35 points on 13-of-20 from the field and six threes against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“Sometimes, the player that Bogi is, for him to be a team-first guy, is for him to shoot the ball,” Fox said to James Ham of NBC Sports. “We know we have a lot of guys on this team who can put the ball in the basket. But when you have guys like that, they care about each other, I think it makes it easier for others.”

A strong stint in the squad’s last stretch put an exclamation point on the Kings guard’s already solid campaign.

Among NBA players in the eight seeding games, Bogdanovic ranked fourth in made three-pointers (27), 11th in made field goals (60), 12th in total points (157) and 21st in assists (38).

With another season under his belt, No. 8 has plenty to build on as he continues his ascent in the Association.