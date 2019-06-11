Bogdanovic, Bjelica Highlight Serbian FIBA World Cup Team

Bogdan Bogdanovic and Nemanja Bjelica will be honoring their home country at the FIBA Basket World Cup.

The Sactown duo join the 34-man preliminary list of players for the Cup, which is set to tip off later this summer.



Serbia’s new jersey for the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019! Back in blue for the first time since 2012! #FIBAWC #SrbijaGotGame pic.twitter.com/CQ8S45tOxX — Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) June 7, 2019

Joining Sacramento’s own include Denver’s Nikola Jokic, Philadelphia’s Boban Marjanovic, Milos Teodosic and more.

The team will kick-off training camp on July 21st, and play friendly games until they make their way to China on August 20th.

The Serbian team were runners-up at the World Cup five years ago after falling to Team USA. The squad is looking to avenge the loss this go-round.

You can watch Bogi, Nemanja and Team Serbia tip-off this year’s World Cup against Angola on August 31st at 9:30 CET.