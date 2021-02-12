Bleacher Report Re-Drafts Haliburton in Top 5

In re-drafting the 2020 NBA Draft based on early performance, Sactown's No. 12 overall pick would go much higher than previously selected.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report concludes that Tyrese Haliburton would be selected No. 4 overall if the Draft was held today.

"Haliburton would be too strong of a fit in Chicago with his scoring efficiency (48.7 percent FG), shooting (44.4 percent 3PT) and playmaking IQ (5.4 assists to 1.5 turnovers)," Wasserman said of Haliburton's hypothetical fit in Chicago.

"He has immediately silenced critics who questioned whether his lack of athleticism would limit him inside the arc and if his unorthodox jump-shot form would work," continued Wasserman.

Haliburton only gets selected behind LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards in his hypothetical NBA Re-Draft.

"Capable of running pick-and-rolls or playing off ball-dominant players (like De'Aaron Fox) as a spot-up shooter, Haliburton has been versatile and adaptable enough to play any position 1-3."