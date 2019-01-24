Bleacher Report Pranks Fox During Video Game Preview

De’Aaron Fox isn’t new to the world of video games, so it wasn’t a surprise when Bleacher Report asked Swipa to partner with them to try out Resident Evil 2 before it hit stores.

While thriller games aren’t De’Aaron’s self-proclaimed forte, he’s always excited to try the latest and greatest in gaming.

While Fox tried out the new gory sequel, he couldn’t believe how real it looks!

Imagine his surprise when things got even more real.

Watch below as De’Aaron has the perfect horror movie reaction to B/R’s perfectly-executed prank.



De’Aaron Fox thought he was just trying out Resident Evil 2. Then we sent real zombies in to scare him (@RE_Games) pic.twitter.com/1QH0iCicyC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 22, 2019

The young King jumped and couldn’t hold on to his controller. Once he realized that the zombie apocalypse wasn’t really here, he laughed it off and wanted to join in the fun.

The sophomore guard linked with the undead to scare even more participants trying the Resident Evil 2 game as well!

Get your hands on Resident Evil 2 on January 25th!